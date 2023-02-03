MetisDAO Market Cap Achieves $167.55 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $37.82 or 0.00161154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 21.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $167.55 million and $15.73 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00029383 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00019270 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004190 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00221975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002769 BTC.

About MetisDAO

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 36.98352058 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $12,258,266.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

