MetisDAO (METIS) Hits Market Capitalization of $167.73 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $167.73 million and approximately $14.19 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $37.86 or 0.00161671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00048742 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029427 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00019250 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.24 or 0.00223066 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002770 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,429,703 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,429,702.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 36.98352058 USD and is up 2.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $12,258,266.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

