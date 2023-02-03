MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 29,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $2,113,343.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,645,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

NYSE:MET traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.45. The stock had a trading volume of 851,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,779,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

