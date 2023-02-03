MetLife (NYSE:MET) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of MetLife from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $80.36.

MetLife Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MET traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.44. The company had a trading volume of 513,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,765,219. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.89. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 68.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MetLife

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 3,664.1% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,959,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,906,969 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in MetLife in the third quarter valued at $63,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

