MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0216 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from MFS Government Markets Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $3.40. 36,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,741. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.
About MFS Government Markets Income Trust
MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.
