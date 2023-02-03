MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Price Target Cut to $118.00

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $118.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients Price Performance

MGPI stock opened at $97.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.67. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $73.07 and a 52-week high of $125.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $201.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,500 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $361,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,295,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,332,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in MGP Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.