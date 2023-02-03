Michael S. Turner Sells 1,579 Shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) VP Michael S. Turner sold 1,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $14,479.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MASS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.44. 129,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,907. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.80 million, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 53.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 908 Devices by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 171.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

