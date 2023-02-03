Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.358 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Microchip Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Microchip Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $84.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.10. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $54.33 and a fifty-two week high of $84.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.45.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,553,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $567,576,000 after buying an additional 123,806 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,628,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,524,000 after buying an additional 88,610 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,106,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $158,314,000 after buying an additional 229,973 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after buying an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,972,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,245,000 after buying an additional 431,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

