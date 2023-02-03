MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $21.04 EPS

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported ($20.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($21.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $132.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.01 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 261.38% and a negative return on equity of 348.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($8.41) earnings per share.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR traded down $4.47 on Friday, hitting $287.66. 461,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,248. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.00. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $522.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 2.42.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on MicroStrategy from $372.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MicroStrategy from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MicroStrategy by 191.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $444,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 51.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.