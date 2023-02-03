Mina Price Tops $0.84 on Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00003611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 27% against the U.S. dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $698.96 million and $117.45 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 827,252,091 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 826,570,315.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.842602 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $94,175,476.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

