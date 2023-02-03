Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.88-$4.88 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Price Performance

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. stock remained flat at $589.67 during midday trading on Friday. 841 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.33. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $400.00 and a 12 month high of $614.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $585.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.04.

Get Mitsui & Co. Ltd. alerts:

Mitsui & Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $24.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $26.82 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Mitsui & Co., Ltd. will post 95.92 EPS for the current year.

About Mitsui & Co., Ltd.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. engages in the general trading business. It operates through the following segments: Iron & Steel Products, Mineral & Metal Resources, Machinery & Infrastructure, Chemicals, Energy, Lifestyle, Innovation & Corporate Development, and Others. The Iron & Steel Products segment manages the sourcing and supply of iron and steel products; investment in steel service centers; electric furnace steel mills, rolling mills, component manufacturers; and the iron & steel distribution industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.