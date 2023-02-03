Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Holdings Cut by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after buying an additional 371,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 26.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,588,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,866,000 after buying an additional 330,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA stock opened at $176.30 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,625,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,337,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,796,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $356,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,120.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,337,209 shares in the company, valued at $379,796,462.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,899 shares of company stock valued at $81,448,086 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Articles

