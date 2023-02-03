Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 4.4%

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $167.75 and last traded at $168.30. 1,322,463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,675,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MRNA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $7,626,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,895,743.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,627,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,899 shares of company stock worth $81,448,086 in the last 90 days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 307.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 754.5% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.