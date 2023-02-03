Monero (XMR) Market Cap Hits $3.12 Billion

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Monero has a market cap of $3.12 billion and $92.85 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $171.22 or 0.00731629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,402.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.85 or 0.00426670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00098746 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014374 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00589106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00184938 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00200207 BTC.

Monero Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,235,565 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

