MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Gap Down to $245.86

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $245.86, but opened at $231.51. MongoDB shares last traded at $234.81, with a volume of 568,874 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on MongoDB from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.09.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Down 4.8 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.25. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.50% and a negative net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total value of $119,202.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,176,754.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.