Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.
MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.80.
NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $473.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.38 and a 200-day moving average of $402.84.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.
