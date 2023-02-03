Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $450.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.77% from the stock’s previous close.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $452.80.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $473.96 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.51, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $383.38 and a 200-day moving average of $402.84.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Deming Xiao sold 10,243 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.00, for a total transaction of $4,404,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,221,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 5,347 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.33, for a total value of $2,087,094.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 996,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,059,866.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 92,930 shares of company stock valued at $35,301,136 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,084,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,587,000 after purchasing an additional 130,675 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,787,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,797,000 after buying an additional 40,022 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,743,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,215,000 after buying an additional 277,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,630,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $625,991,000 after buying an additional 75,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,276,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $464,010,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

