Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28. Moody’s also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.00-$9.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE MCO opened at $329.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $60.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $354.81.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moody’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 11.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,324,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Moody’s by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moody’s by 82.5% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

