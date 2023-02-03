Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 139.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,293 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $205,737,000 after purchasing an additional 655,132 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 589,400 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,785 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 302,903 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $15,875,000 after acquiring an additional 206,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,673,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $72.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.05. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The company had revenue of $852.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

