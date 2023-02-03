Morgan Stanley Trims Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Target Price to $195.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $197.00 to $195.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a hold rating for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $169.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $326.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.46. Chevron has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 34,620 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.03, for a total value of $6,405,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 205,792 shares of company stock worth $37,105,757 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

