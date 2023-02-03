Morgan Stanley Trims Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Target Price to $99.00

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $103.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $1,521,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,044.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 333,963 shares of company stock worth $34,860,477. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merck & Co., Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,134,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,302,459,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,402 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after purchasing an additional 214,082 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.