Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.50

Shares of Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.
Mosaic Capital Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.50. The firm has a market cap of C$58.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.38.
Mosaic Capital Company Profile
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
Recommended Stories
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.