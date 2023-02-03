Moxian (BVI) (NASDAQ:MOXC) Trading 3.8% Higher

Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.42 and last traded at $1.35. 44,199 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 162,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

Moxian (BVI) Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.02.

Institutional Trading of Moxian (BVI)

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Moxian (BVI) stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Moxian (BVI) Inc (NASDAQ:MOXC – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.11% of Moxian (BVI) worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moxian (BVI) Company Profile

Moxian (BVI), Inc engages in the provision of Internet media marketing services in China and bitcoin mining and related services in the United States. It is the operator of the Games Channel of the Xinhua App, an application developed and operated by Xinhua New China News Agency. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

