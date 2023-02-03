Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as high as C$0.04. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 294,000 shares traded.

Multi-Metal Development Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18.

About Multi-Metal Development

Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.

