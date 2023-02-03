Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 87.00% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.23 EPS.

Murphy USA Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $5.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $255.80. 56,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $164.30 and a 1-year high of $323.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Murphy USA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 213.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $2,016,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $593,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 7.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,407 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the period. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Murphy USA

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MUSA. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Murphy USA from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens upped their target price on Murphy USA from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.60.

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

