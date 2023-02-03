Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 3,731 Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,424 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,908,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $817,789,000 after acquiring an additional 26,129 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,032,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,489,000 after acquiring an additional 39,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $575,711,000 after acquiring an additional 29,322 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares during the last quarter. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $127.60 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.67 and a 12-month high of $160.60. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.23.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

