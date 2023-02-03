Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 6.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 8.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Repligen by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Repligen by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 229,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,221,000 after buying an additional 11,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $195.18 on Friday. Repligen Co. has a 1 year low of $137.21 and a 1 year high of $262.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.30, a PEG ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.99.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.01 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 20.76%. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Repligen from $274.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.14.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 178,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,653,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration, Process Analytics, and Proteins. The Chromatography product includes a range of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

