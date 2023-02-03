Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $7.15 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $7,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.11.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.97. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $200.09 and a twelve month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

