Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,482 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Clean Harbors worth $6,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 149.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 107.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 132.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Clean Harbors news, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $400,704.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,143.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $400,704.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,217,143.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $130.89 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $131.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. Research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

