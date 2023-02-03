Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 6,147 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,147 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $7,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Service Co. International by 23.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 776,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,849,000 after purchasing an additional 148,063 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Service Co. International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

Service Co. International Trading Down 1.3 %

In related news, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,834.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total value of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Alan R. Buckwalter III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,834.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SCI opened at $73.31 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $977.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.87 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 16.48%. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

