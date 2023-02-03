MXC (MXC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.83 Million

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One MXC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0320 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges. MXC has a market capitalization of $84.60 million and $2.83 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 51.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99.73 or 0.00421886 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000115 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,802.34 or 0.28775904 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $109.53 or 0.00463344 BTC.

MXC Profile

MXC is a token. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,664,965,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,642,132,371 tokens. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MXC is www.mxc.org. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. MXC has a current supply of 2,664,965,800 with 2,642,132,371.4 in circulation. The last known price of MXC is 0.03184751 USD and is down -0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $3,441,630.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mxc.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.