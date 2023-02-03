National Bank Financial Increases BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF) Price Target to C$4.00

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BTBIF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$3.65 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get BTB Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

BTBIF stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. BTB Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $3.51.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of properties. The firm offers management philosophy, sentinelle, boma best, and sustainable development services. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, and Industrial. The company was founded by Michel Leonard on July 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BTB Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.