NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $2.11 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.11 billion and $149.62 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.48 or 0.00010586 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00090800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00063934 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00024962 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004436 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,199,805 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 853,199,805 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.45247856 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $198,751,545.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

