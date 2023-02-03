NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 3rd. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00010579 BTC on major exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $178.29 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00091511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00063968 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00024836 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004465 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 51.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000252 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 853,199,805 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 853,199,805 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.45247856 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $198,751,545.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

