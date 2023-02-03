Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF) Trading 1.6% Higher

Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:NMAKF – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 62,823 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 21,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.22.
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. develops, manufactures, and sells aluminum components for powertrain, e-mobility, and structural applications to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers powertrain components, such as cylinder heads, engine blocks, and transmission cases; vehicle structures, including longitudinal members, shock towers, and subframes; and e-mobility components comprising e-motor and battery housings.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nemak, S. A. B. de C. V. (NMAKF)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemak S. A. B. de C. V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.