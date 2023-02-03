Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance

NRO opened at $3.77 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 272,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 200,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 105,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.