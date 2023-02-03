Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0312 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Stock Performance
NRO opened at $3.77 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $5.06.
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
