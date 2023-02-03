New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 160,859 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.15% of Yum! Brands worth $45,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.31.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

YUM stock opened at $128.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $132.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

