Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Trading Up 5.2%

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.05 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEXXY shares. Barclays lowered Nexi from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. New Street Research started coverage on Nexi in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nexi from €10.50 ($11.41) to €11.25 ($12.23) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.95.

Nexi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.58.

About Nexi

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

