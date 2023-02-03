NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
NXRT traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
