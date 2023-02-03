NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NXRT. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance

NXRT traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,053. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. NexPoint Residential Trust has a one year low of $38.67 and a one year high of $95.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.