NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) PT Lowered to $87.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $89.00 to $87.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.40.

Shares of NEP opened at $74.22 on Monday. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $61.31 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.12). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 39.39%. The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.65%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

