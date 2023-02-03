Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) PT Raised to C$11.25 at National Bankshares

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$11.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on NXR.UN. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a C$12.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.75 to C$11.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Desjardins started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating and a C$12.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$12.73.

NXR.UN opened at C$10.90 on Monday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$8.15 and a 52-week high of C$14.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$733.20 million and a PE ratio of 3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.50, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

