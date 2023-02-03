Notis McConarty Edward Acquires 349 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Notis McConarty Edward increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises 2.1% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 64,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 47,365 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fiserv by 10.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 23.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Fiserv to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fiserv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $122.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.70.

Fiserv Trading Down 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.33. 926,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,282. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $110.94.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $108,366,866.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fiserv news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 1,060,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $108,366,866.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,587,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,075,273.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,751,044 shares of company stock worth $178,560,418. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Articles

