Notis McConarty Edward Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Notis McConarty Edward grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,359 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 1.4% of Notis McConarty Edward’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.88 on Friday, hitting $475.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,660,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,229,988. The stock has a market cap of $444.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $513.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $522.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.17 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $590.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.