Notis McConarty Edward Sells 144 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Notis McConarty Edward cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Sysco were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 11.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 5.5% during the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 231,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,377,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. The stock had a trading volume of 497,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,654,344. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day moving average is $81.13. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). Sysco had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 140.94%. The firm had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Argus lowered Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Featured Stories

