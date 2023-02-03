Notis McConarty Edward Sells 175 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Notis McConarty Edward reduced its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 40,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 99,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 39,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 635.6% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $246.48. 735,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,844. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $251.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.40. The company has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Citigroup raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.