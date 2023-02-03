Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.19 Per Share

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 1.1887 per share on Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58.

Novo Nordisk A/S has a dividend payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Shares of NVO traded up $4.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.79. 1,779,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,658,773. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $144.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $309.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 76.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVO shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $697.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Kidder Stephen W bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

