Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NUS stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $537.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.53 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

