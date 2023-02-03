Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $43.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NUS. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.00.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
NUS stock opened at $43.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36 and a beta of 1.18. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.31.
Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises
In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,716.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,082,430 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
About Nu Skin Enterprises
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.
Further Reading
