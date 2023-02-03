Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Nutrien from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $97.78.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $68.82 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutrien

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.