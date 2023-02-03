Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NEA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,426. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $14.34.

Insider Activity at Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund

In other news, insider Terence J. Toth sold 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $51,961.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 114,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 196,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 145,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

