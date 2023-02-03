Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 26,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,093. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

