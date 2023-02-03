Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. 26,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,093. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.11 and a 52 week high of $14.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day moving average is $12.51.
Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.
