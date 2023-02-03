Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE NAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 243,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $14.52.
About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
