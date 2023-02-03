Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE NAC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.45. 243,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,150. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.42. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $14.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $139,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax by investing its assets majorly in investment-grade quality municipal bonds. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also

